Special Weather Statement issued for Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Western Alachua Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Alachua County through 1030 PM EDT At 1006 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of High Springs to 7 miles north of Archer. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Newberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH