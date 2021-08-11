Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OTTAWA AND CLOUD COUNTIES At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Scottsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 850 PM CDT trained spotters reported baseball size hail 4 miles north of Asherville. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Concordia, Glasco, Delphos, Jamestown and Aurora. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH