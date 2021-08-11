Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gilchrist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gilchrist and west central Alachua Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near High Springs, or 11 miles east of Bell. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include High Springs and Newberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH