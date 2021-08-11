Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson and northern Lewis Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1004 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line from near Barnes Corners to near Indian River, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carthage, West Carthage, Barnes Corners, Adams Center, Denmark, Rodman, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Worth, Belfort, East Rodman, Beaver Falls and Indian River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH