Berrien County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 22:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Northeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 1002 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton Harbor, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Niles, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Dowagiac, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Berrien Springs, Watervliet, Coloma, Paw Paw Lake, Lake Michigan Beach, Pokagon, Sodus, Riverside, Shoreham, Eau Claire, Magician Lake, Dewey Lake, Sumnerville and Indian Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 196 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 26 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

