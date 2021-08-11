Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 22:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Leelanau County in northern Michigan Benzie County in northern Michigan Northwestern Wexford County in northern Michigan Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Northeastern Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 1003 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sleeping Bear Point to near Empire to near Frankfort, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Empire, Sleeping Bear Point, Glen Arbor, Glen Haven and Burdickville around 1010 PM EDT. Honor and Platte Township around 1015 PM EDT. Beulah, Benzonia and Maple City around 1020 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cedar, Lake Ann, Bingham, Fouch, Bendon, Thompsonville, Interlochen, Greilickville, Interlochen State Park, Copemish, Grawn, Mapleton, Traverse City, Kingsley, Buckley, Hannah, Karlin, Traverse City State Park, Williamsburg and Spider Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH