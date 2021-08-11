Cancel
The best Suicide Squad comic book stories of all time

By Hannibal Tabu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest DC movie The Suicide Squad is finally in theaters and streaming on HBO Max in the US, which means it's the perfect time to read - or re-read - the best Suicide Squad comic books. The Suicide Squad was created in the '50s, but the high-octane action cut...

Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie has now played the likable villain Harley Quinn across three movies that feel impossibly different from one another. Quinn stole the show in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” emerging as the bright point of a muddled yet intermittently enjoyable sidequest in DC’s uneven cinematic universe. In early 2020, her starring feature — initially titled “Birds of Prey, or the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn” before being retitled mid-stream in an odd marketing move — established itself as one of the best all-around DC adaptations, striking a much more cohesive and thoughtful tone than most comic-book fare.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

David Ayer shared a personal story after comparing Suicide Squad movies

Following the release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, some have compared the final film to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. However, Ayer stated that he could not add his own vision to the form shown in the cinemas of Suicide Squad and gave a long explanation. your own movie told. He also stated why he would continue to work as a director.
Moviesthespool.net

James Gunn rescues The Suicide Squad with a raunchy, silly sequel

DC finally recovers from its worst movie with a followup that leans into the irreverent comic-book mayhem of its source material (and its director). In the last decade, there have been numerous shitty attempts to replicate the success of the Marvel Studios formula, but Suicide Squad (2016) may be the worst of the worst. Writer/director David Ayer’s dark and gritty tone clashed with the pop music-heavy trailers, marketing that included songs already used by – and meant to remind viewers of – Guardians of the Galaxy. In the end, the studio hired that same trailer company to re-cut the movie, which was released into theaters as an incomprehensible mess. Noticeably missing a “2” in its title, The Suicide Squad is essentially a 200 million dollar do-over. It’s the movie Warner Brothers should’ve made five years ago.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Suicide Squad: Get Joker!’ #1 is a gritty, action comic to its core

Just in time for The Suicide Squad to drop in theaters, comes a new three issue prestige series from DC — Suicide Squad: Get Joker! This series puts the clown prince of crime in Task Force X’s crosshairs to end his reign of terror. Helmed by two masters of crime noir, Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev seek to bring two of DC’s most profitable properties together in a marketing wet dream. Despite the blatant promotional purpose behind this project, Suicide Squad: Get Joker! rises above its commercial status and makes for an enjoyable debut.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review Roundup: Critics Praise James Gunn’s Film as One of DC Comics’ Best

Five years after David Ayers’ “Suicide Squad” was met with lackluster reviews, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn took another stab at the DC Comics story, using several of the same characters and lots of new faces in what’s not quite a reboot and not quite a sequel. While the film doesn’t hit theaters until Aug. 6, the first batch of reviews are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive. Read some highlights of what critics are saying below: Variety’s Owen Gleiberman: “‘The Suicide Squad’ gets it right, honing that rogue attitude to a much sleeker edge of outrage. It’s a team-of-scruffy-cutthroats origin story that feels...
MoviesPosted by
Northland FAN 106.5

‘The Suicide Squad’: All the Coolest DC Easter Eggs

The Suicide Squad is here and it makes Suicide Squad look like ... well, no, that line doesn’t quite work because it makes Suicide Squad look exactly as terrible as it was in the first place. The point is it’s good! Really good. Thank you, James Gunn, for giving. us the super-violent, super-funny, super-weird DC movie we’ve been waiting for.
MoviesPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: The Fun Ride Everyone Wanted the First ‘Squad’ to Be

The first Suicide Squad made almost $750 million in theaters, but good luck finding anyone who enjoyed it. The film’s success was due in large part to a highly effective marketing campaign that made it look like a dynamic superhero satire instead of the grim slog it actually was. The ads were almost too effective, as Warner Bros. reportedly grew worried the film “didn’t deliver on the fun, edgy tone promised” by the teaser, and hired the editors who’d cut that trailer to produce their own version of the movie. The finished product was a choppy, confusing mess; too silly to be a serious contemplation of comic book archetypes and too dark and depressing to work as a spoof.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1

Task Force X face their most dangerous target yet this coming Tuesday with the release of Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1 from DC’s Black Label imprint, and we have a preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and...
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: The Suicide Squad Starring Idris Elba, John Cena

From the horribly beautiful mind of writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. In theaters on August 6 and available on HBO Max. More inside…. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison...
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Marvel & DC Comics Characters In His Crossover Pitch

The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn reveals he's "talked to" DC and Marvel about a crossover between the two franchises. Gunn, who jumps from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe to Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe with his not-a-sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, approached "the powers-that-be" for an unlikely — but not impossible — collaboration between the two studios. Ahead of The Suicide Squad and his upcoming return to the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn reveals the DC/Marvel team-up he wants to see: Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel).
Moviescosmicbook.news

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Off To Good Start On Rotten Tomatoes

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is off to a booming start on Rotten Tomatoes, as early reviews are hitting the review aggregate site. With 62 reviews presently accounted for, The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a 98% with only one "Rotten" review. Well, apparently there were two, but...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad, review: a chaotic and bloody madness in the purest James Gunn style

The lights go out and Johnny Clash’s country music fills the room with the sounds of Folsom Prison Blues. The Warner Bros and DC logos give way to a shot in which we can see Savant in the Belle Reve prison. Play with a rubber ball in a courtyard surrounded by four walls; the ball bounces violently. Then a little bird appears on the screen. The criminal, with his white hair blowing in the wind, throws it again and it soon turns red. The bloodstain is an appetizer of everything that will follow. The Suicide Squad is confirmed as a real madness, an action movie full of humor which brings out James Gunn’s extraordinary skills as a director and screenwriter.

