Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Is Pregnancy an Opt-In Program?

By Heather Creekmore
care-net.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing quite like the minutes you have to wait after taking a pregnancy test. Time stands still. I remember, more than fifteen years ago now, awkwardly trying to figure out how to interpret the results. Was that really a blue line or should it be darker? Was it one line for pregnant or two?

www.care-net.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Test#Women And Men#Pregnancies#Motherhood#Time#Clear Blue#Care Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healthadventhealth.com

Pregnancy and the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you’re growing your family, our trusted health care experts are here to answer your questions about COVID-19 vaccines before and during pregnancy and while you are breastfeeding. Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AdventHealth Medical Group, D. Ashley Hill, MD , and Michael Cacciatore, MD, an OB/GYN and...
Women's Healthmomjunction.com

10 Exciting At-Home Activities For Pregnancy

Pregnancy can be an exciting time in your life. It’s the one time where you get pampered, showered with a lot of attention, and are allowed to rest all day. While it’s great to laze around, eat, get all the attention, and sleep, it can get boring to do so for nine whole months. Let’s be honest — pregnancy can get pretty boring because you cannot do many things you used to do before to keep yourself busy. For example, you cannot drink (get drunk *wink wink*) on the weekdays or do any adventure sports as it could pose a high risk to your health and your baby’s. Therefore, you have to be careful about the activities you take part in. You might think that your options are limited, but that’s where we come in! Here are ten exciting activities that you do in the comfort of your home during pregnancy:
Women's Healthcuanschutz.edu

Researchers Head to the Hills to Study Pregnancy

To navigate the political, cultural, and language barriers that come with researching pregnancy in another country, Colleen Glyde Julian says she channels the properties of chewing gum. Julian, an integrative physiologist at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus, says that remaining flexible under grinding pressure is “the defining characteristic that somebody must have to do this kind of work”—wisdom she cultivated as a PhD student working under another Anschutz researcher, biomedical anthropologist Lorna Grindlay Moore. “You just have to take it all in stride.”
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Pregnancy and the Delta Variant

Dr. Jessica Ehrig with Baylor Scott & White joined Good Day Austin's Casey Claiborne this weekend to talk about pregnancy and the COVID-19 Delta Variant. She says it's safe for both pregnant women and those who are wanting to get pregnant to get the vaccine.
Immigrationpinalcentral.com

'Freedom clinics' for pregnancy

Freedom is good and government mandates are bad — right? So why is it OK for government to mandate that every fertilized human egg in a country of 330 million people must develop into a fully grown infant? That’s not in the Constitution. For those who believe it is the job of state and federal government to mandate that every potential human life must be carried to term at the cost of freedom of choice of an actual living person, consider the following proposal.
Women's HealthScientist

Fat Tissue Reorganizes During Pregnancy

R. Rojas-Rodriguez et al., “PAPPA-mediated adipose tissue remodeling mitigates insulin resistance and protects against gestational diabetes in mice and humans,” Sci Transl Med, 12:eaay4145, 2020. A fetus needs fuel, and a mother’s body undergoes big physiological changes during pregnancy to make sure it gets it. One change is a reduction...
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Pregnancy in patients with multiple sclerosis

J Investig Med. 2021 Aug 12:jim-2020-001609. doi: 10.1136/jim-2020-001609. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder that affects ~2.5 million people globally. Women of reproductive age are highly susceptible to this disease. This study aims to explore the association between MS and pregnancy. Articles related to the topic under investigation were identified; the search terms included “pregnancy”, “multiple sclerosis”, “MS”, and “women”. Only articles published between 2010 and 2020 were included in the review. This review shows that researchers have attempted to explore the link between pregnancy and MS, and the results from previous studies indicate that pregnancy reduces the risk of MS relapse. However, evidence suggesting that pregnancy can affect the long-term progression of MS is lacking. The research results also indicate that MS does not increase the risk of maternal and fetal complications. MS remains a serious autoimmune disorder that affects many women worldwide. The data gathered during this review indicate that a significant correlation exists between pregnancy and MS relapse rates. The findings presented in this review can aid in the management of MS during pregnancy. Furthermore, these research results provide vital insights that caregivers can use to monitor patients with MS during pregnancy.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

“Pregnancy fair” at Greenwich Hospital

GREENWICH — An informational session for women planning to give birth, either in the short-term future or the long-term future, will be held at Greenwich Hospital this weekend. According to organizers:. WHAT: Greenwich Hospital’s 11th Annual Pregnancy Primer Fair. WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10 am - noon. WHERE:...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CDC urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This announcement comes after the CDC looked at data from hundreds of women who received at least one vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy. Rachel Bates became sick with COVID-19 when she was only...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy