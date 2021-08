To the Editor: One of our most time-honored traditions as Americans is opening a lemonade stand in the summer. Activities such as lemonade stands teach our children the basics of entrepreneurship in a low-stakes environment where they can learn skills to benefit them as they move forward in life. Yet, in New Hampshire, for a child to run a simple lemonade stand, they would have to apply for a license from their town alongside the $50 cost of a hawker and peddler license in the state. Considering that most lemonade stands deal in quarters and singles and not twenties and fifties, this was a ridiculous policy caused by government overreach.