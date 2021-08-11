Explore Downtown Rahway With your Taste-buds on a Tapas Trail

Come and explore downtown Rahway with your taste-buds and feet by visiting seven local eateries on a Tapas Trail! This event, sponsored by the Friends of the Rahway Library, will be held on August 18th from 6 – 8 p.m. In order to keep the event socially distanced, there will be five distinct trails with reserved outdoor seating spread among the following restaurants: Cubanu, Nancy’s Townhouse, Olivia’s Catering & Dining, Rahway Sushi, The Waiting Room and ending with coffee and dessert at The Coffee Box.