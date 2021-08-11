If Heisman Trophies were won on promises
FORT COLLINS — If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, you can forget J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young and Spencer Rattler. That puppy is Todd Centeio’s bust to lose, America. “I don’t believe that I’m an impaired passer,” Centeio, CSU’s graduate quarterback, said Tuesday at the Rams’ football media day. “I feel like I actually throw the ball better than I run the ball. And I truly believe that running the ball, I’m good at that as well.”rockydailynews.com
