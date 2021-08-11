Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

If Heisman Trophies were won on promises

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 9 days ago

FORT COLLINS — If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, you can forget J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young and Spencer Rattler. That puppy is Todd Centeio’s bust to lose, America. “I don’t believe that I’m an impaired passer,” Centeio, CSU’s graduate quarterback, said Tuesday at the Rams’ football media day. “I feel like I actually throw the ball better than I run the ball. And I truly believe that running the ball, I’m good at that as well.”

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Addazio
Person
Bryce Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heisman Trophies#American Football#Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Fort Collins, COBrush News Tribune

Keeler: Forget Bryce Young. Or Spencer Rattler. If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, CSU’s Todd Centeio would be 2021 front-runner.

FORT COLLINS — If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, you can forget J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young and Spencer Rattler. That puppy is Todd Centeio’s bust to lose, America. “I don’t believe that I’m an impaired passer,” Centeio, CSU’s graduate quarterback, said Tuesday at the Rams’ football media day. “I feel like I actually throw the ball better than I run the ball. And I truly believe that running the ball, I’m good at that as well.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
FootballPosted by
FanSided

An Alabama Crimson Tide legend is now in Twitter jail

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a great fan base, and it has evolved over the years. While Nick Saban minimizes his social media presence, plenty of fans have used social media to connect and expand their presence. One of the staples of “Gump Twitter” (the name for the Alabama Crimson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reveals How Long Jalen Hurts Will Be Out

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was a late scratch for tonight’s preseason game due to an illness, which was later confirmed to be a stomach ailment. In his post-game press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that arrived at the stadium not feeling well and tried to gut it out in warmups. However, he was unable to do so and instead went to the hospital for evaluation.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Browns linebackers leave practice early Thursday

The Cleveland Browns have been dinged up throughout training camp. The linebacking group has had some especially bad luck. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missed the start of training camp due to a COVID-19 positive test. Anthony Walker missed about a week of practice with a knee injury. Mack Wilson is currently missing time due to a shoulder issue. Tony Fields has a foot problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy