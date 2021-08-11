Rockaway Beach Fencepost August 10

My sister, Cookie, visited last week and we had a great time. We shopped, talked into the night, and then we went to the Deschutes County Fair. The pandemic made it quite different than usual, so it wasn't the good time we normally have, but it was fun! It was nice getting to know her again. We have been in touch through the years, but only on the surface. Now we rekindled our childhood friendship. We now have plans to have my brother, his wife and Cookie over for several days and get to know each other all over again. By the way, even my husband, Dale had a great time!