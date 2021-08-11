Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

J.A. Happ torments former team again as Cardinals hand Pirates 6th straight loss

By Kevin Gorman
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFv1S_0bNxhOT900
Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

The last time the Pittsburgh Pirates faced J.A. Happ, the 38-year-old left-hander flirted with history by taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Jacob Stallings broke it up.

That was on April 23 at Target Field, when Happ was pitching for the Minnesota Twins. Nearly four months later, after Happ changed teams in a trade deadline deal, he maintained a mastery over his former team.

Happ allowed one hit – albeit a home run – in six innings to outduel Pirates lefty Steven Brault as the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 4-1 win Tuesday night before 10,056 at PNC Park.

“I think both times we’ve faced him, he’s executed balls on both sides of the plate,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He’s given us trouble. To say in his other starts, I don’t know. But both of his starts against us, he’s really executed balls to both sides … especially the fastball to the both sides of the plate.”

Where the Cardinals (55-56) pulled to .500, the Pirates (41-71) lost their sixth consecutive game after being swept by the Cincinnati Reds.

After getting home runs from Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave for a 2-0 cushion in their first meeting, Happ (6-6) once again got a pair of home runs for an early lead.

Leadoff hitter Tommy Edman crushed a 2-1 changeup 418 feet into the left field bleachers for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. In the second inning, Brault worked back from a 3-0 count before Paul DeJong belted a full-count fastball over the middle to 398 feet to left to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

“The changeup I threw down the middle to Tommy Edman was horrific, and he did exactly what he should do with it,” Brault said. “And then DeJong, 3-2 after coming back 3-0, and once again, threw a fastball down the middle, and he did what he should have done with it. They hit mistakes more often than not. I made a few mistakes.”

Three of the first eight batters to face Brault connected with exit velocities topping 100 mph. Edmundo Sosa followed DeJong with a shot to deep center that bounced off the top of the wall as Bryan Reynolds misread its trajectory. After a 19-second review, it was ruled a triple.

Brault recovered to strand Sosa and retire 10 of the next 11 batters.

“I think that once I settled down, got into a groove and got into the fastball on my extension side well,” Brault said, “it worked out well.”

Happ – who was 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 11 starts for the Pirates in 2015 – retired the first nine batters he faced. That changed in the fourth, when Pirates second baseman Hoy Park hit a 1-1 fastball 379 feet over the Clemente Wall for his first major league home run to cut it to 2-1.

“I’m just trying to be on time every time,” said Park, acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. “I knew J.A. Happ is a really great pitcher, so I was trying to focus on every at bat. I hit it on time at the plate. I just got a good pitch to hit.”

Kyle Keller replaced Brault in the sixth and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. Yadier Molina reached on an error by shortstop Kevin Newman – his third since a 76-game errorless streak to start the season – to score Dylan Carlson for a 3-1 lead, and Harrison Bader hit a bloop to center to drive in Nolan Arenado to make it 4-1.

Brault (0-1) allowed two runs on five hits, striking out six without allowing a walk on 78 pitches in five innings. Shelton was encouraged by Brault’s second start, even if it was a loss.

“He made two mistakes in the middle of the plate that they hit out of the ballpark for solo home runs,” Shelton said. “He gave us a chance to win. He continues to improve, continues to execute pitches. Just gave up the two solo homers.”

Brault could only tip his cap to Happ, who struck out five and walked two while throwing 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes. In 13 1/3 innings over two starts against the Pirates, Happ has allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight. Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes, who earned his 23rd save, combined to pitch three scoreless innings in relief.

“With J.A. Happ, it’s just one of those things where it’s cool, because I’ve watched him a lot. He’s been around for a long time. He’s a really good pitcher,” Brault said. “I was hoping the boys would rack them up, but it doesn’t always happen that way. I thought he did really well and he was spotting his pitches really well consistently throughout the game. That’s going to happen sometimes. He was on, and we couldn’t capitalize, and that’s OK. I think he’s a good pitcher, and he had a good night tonight. It’s hard to beat those guys when they’re on.”

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Outduel Pirates#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cincinnati Reds#Era#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Former Reliever Kyle Crick Finds a New Team

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been very active with their relief core over the last few weeks. Coming into July, it was expected that the Pittsburgh Pirates would look different by the end of the month. With so many contenders in need of relief help, it seemed likely that the Pirates would move some of them at the Deadline. However, the bullpen overhaul started with a surprise move.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Happ, Lester reinforce stodgy image

The additions of pitchers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester didn’t help the St. Louis Cardinals shed their old and out-of-touch perception by fans and the league. If the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to seem even more like the antithesis of the modern successful baseball team, they accomplished it at the 2021 trade deadline.
MLBFOX2now.com

Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.
MLBaudacy.com

Cardinals acquire pitcher J.A. Happ in trade with Twins

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly acquired pitcher J.A. Happ from the Minnesota Twins in a trade that sends pitcher John Gant and a Cardinals minor leaguer to Minnesota. The Cardinals say cash considers from the Twins were also part of the deal. Happ, 38, is...
MLBKMOV

Cardinals send John Gant to Twins for J.A. Happ

(KMOV.com) — The Cardinals have traded John Gant to the Twins for veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ ahead of the MLB trade deadline Friday afternoon. The Cardinals also sent 24-year-old minor-league pitcher Evan Sisk in the deal. Both teams officially announced the deal Friday. The 38-year-old Happ has a 6.77...
MLBFrankfort Times

Struggling Twins starter Happ to Cardinals for reliever Gant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ and cash from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher John Gant and a minor-leaguer on Friday, a deal finalized in the last hour before the trade deadline. The 38-year-old Happ is in his 15th major league season,...
MLBMLB Daily Dish

Cardinals restock rotation by acquiring J.A. Happ, Jon Lester at deadline

The Cardinals added some reinforcements to their starting rotation just prior to Friday afternoon’s trade deadline, acquiring lefty J.A. Happ and cash from the Twins for righty John Gant and minor league lefty Evan Sisk, then getting lefty Jon Lester from the Nationals in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas:. Happ,...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Deadline deals bring veteran lefthanded pitchers J.A. Happ, Jon Lester to Cardinals

The Cardinals have spent the last two months trying to stabilize a pitching staff riddled by injuries and sub-par performances and that approach didn’t change in advance of Friday’s major-league trade deadline. In acquiring J.A. Happ from the Twins and Jon Lester from the Nationals, the Cardinals added two veterans...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins deal ace Jose Berrios to Toronto; J.A. Happ, Hansel Robles also traded

St. LOUIS — After manager Rocco Baldelli and interpreter Elvis Martinez left his hotel room Friday morning, Jose Berrios picked up his phone and called his wife, Jannieliz, back in Minneapolis. And that's when it hit him: Ten years with the Twins, seven seasons in the major leagues, three playoff games, two All-Star appearances and the only place their three young children had ever called home.
MLBfangraphs.com

Little Ado About Nothing: The Cardinals Make it Happ-en

There are some big trades percolating around baseball today. Trea Turner and Max Scherzer were merely the opening salvo; the Cubs have gone into full everything-must-go mode, José Berríos got swapped for two top 100 prospects, and the Phillies are shelling out for multiple starters. It’s a time for big trades — unless you’re the St. Louis Cardinals, who mostly shuffled the deck chairs on Friday in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Our analysis of the acquisition of Jon Lester is forthcoming, but that’s not all they did. You’re gonna want to be sitting down for this one, because it might put you to sleep, and that would be dangerous if you were standing:
MLBKFVS12

Cardinals acquire Lester from Nationals, Happ from Twins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester from the Washington Nationals and J.A. Happ from the Minnesota Twins. The team made the announcement on Friday, July 30. Left-handed pitcher Lester was acquired in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas. Lester, 37, was 3-5 with a 5.02...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' J.A. Happ: Dealt to Cardinals

Happ was traded from the Twins to the Cardinals on Friday in exchange for John Gant, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Happ has a 6.77 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 98.1 innings this season, so he's hardly a prized commodity. However, he will provide some rotation depth for the Cardinals down the stretch. Happ was next scheduled to start early next week, so it's unclear exactly which day he will join the Cardinals' rotation, but it could be in the home series against Atlanta.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins trade Jose Berrios to Blue Jays, J.A. Happ to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The Twins traded Jose Berrios to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, MLB trade deadline day, for two prospects. The Twins will get shortstop and outfielder Austin Martin and right handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. After winning the American League Central for two consecutive seasons, the Twins...
MLBViva El Birdos

Cardinals add LHPs Jon Lester & J.A. Happ

On Friday, leading up to the trade deadline at 3:00 PM Central time, the Cardinals added a pitcher from the Nationals and another hurler from the Twins. Not Max Scherzer... and not Jose Berrios. Instead, St. Louis got Jon Lester from the Nationals and J.A. Happ from the Twins. In...
MLBstarvedrock.media

J. A. Happ guests on the Cardinal pre-game

Pitcher Jay Happ, a local product, now is wearing a Cards uniform coming over from Minnesota in a recent trade. Jay is now part of four left handed relievers in the Arch City. Happ was on the Cardinals Radio pre-game Sunday talking with Mike Claiborne (Clay Born). Claiborne welcomed him aboard:
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

PIRATES, CARDINALS IN 2022 HOME OPENER

Major League Baseball announced its 2022 regular season schedule earlier today and has an Opening Day that will look different than in previous years. In the past, only one game was played in prime time on Opening Day, but next year, all 30 clubs will take to the field on Thursday, March 31. Other notable dates for the upcoming season include Jackie Robinson Day – which will be celebrated April 15 – and the 92nd MLB All-Star Game which is scheduled for July 19.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' J.A. Happ: Goes five frames in Cardinals debut

Happ did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Nolan Arenado's first-inning three-run homer staked Happ to an early lead, and he kept the Braves off the scoreboard for three frames. However, the southpaw gave up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before being replaced to start the sixth. Happ was by no means dominant in the contest, but his performance was an improvement over his final three outings with Minnesota, during which he posted a collective 11.25 ERA and 2.13 WHIP across 16 innings. It's uncertain how long Happ will remain in the rotation with both Jack Flaherty (oblique) and Miles Mikolas (forearm) nearing a return to the active roster.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds, Bets: J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 Strikeout Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 STRIKEOUTS VS. PIRATES. The 38-year-old J.A. Happ will make his second...
MLBmaryvilleforum.com

Happ expected to start for the Cardinals against Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +107, Cardinals -125; over/under is 9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy