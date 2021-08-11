Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position Of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including Accenture Plc ( Ireland) , Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US) , Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (US) , HP Inc. (US) , International Business Machines Corp. (US) , Infosys Ltd. ( India) , Sage Group Plc (UK) , Wipro Ltd. ( India) , Workday Inc. (US) ,and Xerox Corp. (US).

The payroll outsourcing services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies rising demand to reduce payroll-related costs as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The payroll outsourcing services market is segmented by application (mid-market, national, and international), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and product (hybrid and fully outsourced). The implementation of automation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The payroll outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market SizingPayroll Outsourcing Services Market ForecastPayroll Outsourcing Services Market Analysis

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Sage Group Plc
  • Wipro Ltd.
  • Workday Inc.
  • Xerox Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Document Outsourcing Market - Global document outsourcing market is segmented by outsourcing services (onsite contracted services, statement printing services, and DPO services) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market - Global application tracking system (ATS) in higher education market is segmented by deployment (on-cloud and on-premise) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fully outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Mid-market - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • National - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Multinational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Marker drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Automatic Data Processing Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Sage Group Plc
  • Wipro Ltd.
  • Workday Inc.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payroll-outsourcing-services-market--position-of-accenture-plc-automatic-data-processing-inc-deloitte-touche-tohmatsu-ltd-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-period-301352261.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Hp Inc#Infosys Ltd#Sage Group Plc#Wipro Ltd#Workday Inc#Xerox Corp#Exclusive#Customer Behaviour#Dpo#Ats#Forces Analysis#Application Mid Market#Application Customer#Us Research#Ustechnavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, NetApp, Pivot3

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Simplivity Corporation, Nutanix, NetApp Inc., Scale Computing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. & Pivot3 etc.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Banking Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with IBM, Misys, Infosys, Comarch

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Banking Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Temenos Group, Accenture., Comarch, NetSuite Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Sopra Banking, Misys, SAP SE, Turnkey Lender, Oracle Corporation, Strategic Information Technology & Infosys Limited etc.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony

The ' Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS)market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS)market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Virtual Client Computing Software Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, SWOT, Regional Outlook and Forecast by 2031

InsightSLICE research on "Virtual Client Computing Software Market By Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End Use Industry and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. This...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Big data as a service Market Bigger Than Expected | Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation

Big data as a service Market by Solution Type (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big data as a service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big data as a service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Internet Data Centers Market May See A Big Move | Apple, VMware, NEC

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Internet Data Centers Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Internet Data Centers market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Hitachi Data Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., CenturyLink,lnc., Cogent Communicaiton,lnc., BT Global Services plc, Oracle Corporation, 21Vianet Group, Inc., EMC Corporation, Apple, Inc., VMware, NEC Corporation, Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, HP & AT&T Inc..
Computershoustonmirror.com

Desktop as a Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Leostream, Nutanix

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Desktop as a Service Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Desktop as a Service Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Desktop as a Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Desktop as a Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Pest Control Services Market 2020-2024: Emerging Opportunities With Dominant Market Players Including Ecolab Inc. And Massey Services Inc. | Technavio

The pest control services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.10 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anticimex International AB( Sweden) , Arrow Exterminators Inc.(US) , Asante Inc.( Japan) , Dodson Pest Control Inc.(US) , Ecolab Inc.(US) , Massey Services Inc.(US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), Rollins Inc.(US), SANIX INC. ( Japan), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (US) among others.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Data-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025: Dominant Market Participants Including Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corp., And Oracle Corp. Contribute $20.82 Bn Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data-as-a-service (DaaS) market is expected to grow by USD 29.82 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 38.87%. The report entails a comprehensive vendor analysis on dominant and strong players including Accenture Plc( Ireland) , Alteryx Inc. (US) , Amazon Web Services Inc.(US) , Dow Jones and Co. Inc.(US) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Microsoft Corp. (US) , Morningstar Inc.(US) , Oracle Corp.(US) , and SAP SE( Germany).
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Data Fabric Market 2021-2027 Size, Top Companies Analysis- IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Splunk Inc., SAP SE, Syncsort Inc., K2 View

The Global Data Fabric Market report is a collection of meticulous data on each and every parameter of the market. The research includes the methodical analysis of all the financial matters linked with the industry. The in-depth research on all the growth propelling and hampering aspects is provided in the market analysis report. The details on the Data Fabric market valuation at various times are provided in the market report. The fluctuations in the industry dynamics are analyzed in detail in the market report. The global Data Fabric industry analysis report provides in depth data on all the developments in the market on global level. The market research provides readers with comprehensive discussion on the digital innovations in the Data Fabric industry.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

DevOps Platform Market 2021-2025: Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., And Amazon.com Inc. Likely To Attain Dominant Market Positions | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled DevOps Platform Market 2021-2025. The report has enlisted vendors classified in dominant and strong categories based on the market positioning. Some of the prominent dominant vendors include Accenture Plc( Ireland) , Alphabet Inc.(US) , Amazon.com Inc.(US) , Atlassian Corp. Plc( Australia) , Cisco Systems Inc.(US) , CollabNet Inc.(US), Infosys Ltd.( India) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Microsoft Corp.(US) , and Oracle Corp.(US) .
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Location Based Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems

The ' Location Based Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Location Based Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Location Based Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Data Extraction Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, Oracle, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Data Extraction Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Data Extraction Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Extraction Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc

The ' Industrial Artificial Intelligence market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Industrial Artificial Intelligence market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Industrial Artificial Intelligence market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Enterprise, NVLas Vegas Herald

Backup As A Service (BAAS) Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc, Commvault Systems

The ' Backup As A Service (BAAS) market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Backup As A Service (BAAS)market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Backup As A Service (BAAS)market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

IT Asset Management Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global IT Asset Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the IT Asset Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

N95 Respirators Market: 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., And Cambridge Mask Co. Will Retain Dominant Positions In Vendor Landscape|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the N95 respirators market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 13% while registering an incremental growth of USD 612.82 million during 2020-2024. 3M Co.(US), Ansell Ltd.( Australia), Cambridge Mask Co.(UK), Cardinal Health Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc.(US) are the some of the prominent players of N95 Respirators Market.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Big Data Professional Services Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Accenture, Microsoft, Informatica

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Big Data Professional Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Big Data Professional Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Big Data Professional Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy