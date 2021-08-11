Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Live This Week: The Flute Convention For All Players, August 12-15

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Flute Association's 2021 Virtual Convention goes live on August 12-15, 2021. Flutists from 22 countries - professionals, students, and amateur flutists - will gather virtually to experience a multifaceted flute convention.

The four-day event will include 135 flute-related sessions: 55 performances; 30 panels, workshops, and lectures; late-night cabaret; networking activities; reading sessions, and more. The convention's theme, Variations on a Dream, will highlight the many ways flutists carve out their own creative and career paths in today's musical landscape.

Convention Program Chair Dr. Jennifer Grim said: "The convention celebrates many unique stories and pathways in the flute community. The program highlights different kinds of flute repertoire and showcases flutists who may not have been featured in recent NFA conventions. The NFA 2021 virtual convention - the most accessible ever- welcomes new audiences and new voices as we look toward the future."

Some program highlights of the virtual convention include a keynote address by Lecolion Washington entitled "Who decides what has value? Race, relevance, and the future"; the world premiere of an NFA-commissioned flute quartet by Jessie Montgomery entitled Passacaglia, performed by Allison Loggins-Hull, Brandon Patrick George, Elena Pinderhughes and Coreisa Lee; and a series of concerts featuring flute music from around the world. The convention will feature premieres of 44 new works among a total repertoire list of more than 600 works for the flute.

The NFA's first virtual Youth Flute Day features an expansive collection of programs intentionally designed to capture the attention and spark the imagination of young players. NFA's virtual programming invites young flutists to share their talents, questions, and dreams with a roster of experts.

Founded in 1972, and based in Chicago, IL, the not-for-profit National Flute Association is the largest flute organization in the world with more than 3,000 members including leading soloists, orchestral players, jazz performers, composers, flute scholars, students, teachers, adult amateurs, flute makers, and music publishers. The NFA publishes periodicals and books online and in print; among them is its flagship member magazine The Flutist Quarterly. NFA's commissioning efforts have resulted in more than 65 outstanding new works for both flute and piccolo, including most recently commissioned works by Julia Wolfe and Jennifer Higdon.

For more information: https://www.nfaonline.org/convention/registration/2021virtualconventionTo register for the 2021 NFA Virtual Convention: https://www.nfaonline.org/convention/registration/2021virtualconventionFor full Convention Schedule: https://www.nfaonline.org/convention/schedule-performers-competitions/convention-scheduleIntro video https://youtu.be/hJpE2I9Zo6U

Jennifer ClarkeExecutive DirectorThe National Flute Association jclarke@nfaonline.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-this-week-the-flute-convention-for-all-players-august-12-15-301352834.html

SOURCE The National Flute Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Wolfe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Flute#Virtual Programming#Convention Program Chair#Lecolion Washington#The Flutist Quarterly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Suttons Bay, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with the IPR Live Flute Quartet

On Sunday, August 8, IPR Live will wrap up its summer in-person concert series with an all-star roster of classical musicians from around the country at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay. Flutist Susanna Self, violinist Ara Sarkissian, violist Renee Skerik and cellist Jeffrey Lastrapes visited IPR's Studio A to...
Vadnais Heights, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Weekend Best Bets: August 12-15

Thursday, August 12, 6 p.m. MyTalk 107.1 and St. Paul Saints are bringing the Cat Video Festival back to the Twin Cities. They are partnering with Bitty Kitty Brigade, and $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to their organization to provide care for orphaned neonatal kittens and improve survival rates within the neonatal kitten population. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.
MusicNashville Scene

After Nearly 50 Years, the Members of Squeeze Remain Pop Masters

Way back in the 1980s, the idea that large-scale pop could be intelligent animated a lot of New Wave music. In the United States during that era, a group as talented as The dB’s had trouble breaking through, despite their immense skill — or maybe it was because of that skill. The dB’s and other sophisticated pop bands made music that fell to one side of mass acceptance.
MusicRevolver

Hear Jinjer's Ferocious New Song "Mediator"

Metal bands are always promising that their next album will be their heaviest and most aggressive. Sometimes they come through; sometimes it's just hype. Back in May, Jinjer made that very pledge, and they were not kidding. The Ukrainian progressive metal stars' upcoming LP, Wallflowers, pushes their sound to the max, from its concussive Meshuggah-esque riffery to vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk's powerhouse mix of heart-rending R&B crooning and vein-bursting demonic roars.
Musicveermag.com

MUSIC: Styx Returns with Prog Rock Gem

(Styx: Chuck Panozzo, Ricky Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young, Lawrence Gowan. Photo by Rick Diamond) It may still be the best of times for classic rock band Styx. The group will perform August 10 inside Chartway Arena on the campus of Old Dominion University. While concertgoers can...
Entertainmentupsetmagazine.com

Reading & Leeds has confirmed some more names for this summer's festival

Reading & Leeds has confirmed some more names for this summer's festival. The newly-announced acts include Biffy Clyro, who are joining the headliners at the top of the bill, plus Inhaler, Bakar, Holly Humberstone, Gender Roles, Blanco, Trillary Banks, Dana Dentata, French The Kid, Jazmin Bean, Chaya, Kam-Bu, Che Lingo, Punkband, and Russ Millions.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOYOUS WOLF Shares Video For New Song 'Fearless'

Southern California quartet JOYOUS WOLF has created its own hybrid of hard-driving rock 'n' roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. As such, they have steadily built their reputation as one of the brightest up-and-comers in the burgeoning scene. Mixing majestic riffs with soulful vocals, undeniable swagger, and the kind of hair-on-fire live performances that leave fans trying to catch their breath for days after the fact, JOYOUS WOLF is ready to take the leap into the rock 'n' roll stratosphere with its latest sonic transmission.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Underoath announce self-produced ninth album, share anthemic new single, Hallelujah

Underoath have announced their ninth studio full-length album, Voyeurist, and have celebrated the news by sharing the visceral single, Hallelujah. The 10-track, self-produced effort will act as a follow-up to 2018’s Erase Me, and will see the latest single join up with the Floridian hard-rock outfit’s recently released track, Damn Excuses.
Musicobscuresound.com

Half Speed – “Did I Imagine Everything?”

“Did I Imagine Everything?” is a hypnotic pop gem from Half Speed, the project of Australian musician Ben Corbett. Hazy guitars and a pulsing bass line accompany gentle vocals, singing aptly of daydreams and lazy memories. “If nothing is real then I’ve lost my mind,” Corbett sings into the enchanting chorus, asking “did I imagine everything?” amidst trickling guitars and serene synth touches. The track touts a strong melodic pull and dreamily consuming production throughout.
MusicVulture

Chromatics Is Breaking Up, 3 Members Announce

Synth-pop stylists Chromatics are breaking up, three of the four members announced on Instagram. “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” wrote founder Adam Miller, singer Ruth Radelet, and drummer Nat Walker. The statement curiously did not include producer Johnny Jewel, who became one of the group’s more visible members and founded the band’s label, Italians Do It Better, in 2006. A representative for Jewel and the label confirmed the breakup on their behalf. “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better,” his representative told Vulture.
Musicobscuresound.com

Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”

“Ignorance Is Blitz” is the latest from Seven Purple Tigers, showing a catchy guitar-fronted rock sound within “a look back on a relationship gone awry.” Echoing a stylish aesthetic reminiscent of early ’00s post-punk revival, with radio-friendly appeal in the vein of Editors and Franz Ferdinand, “Ignorance Is Blitz” rides on accessible, confident production. The “to end, yet again,” punctuating hook excels with its energy, as does the escalating bridge, particularly the “fools rushing in,” segment around the three-minute turn.
Musicobscuresound.com

Lazy Scorsese – “Medicine Man 2.0”

Minneapolis-based band Lazy Scorsese unveil a funky, synth-tinged sound with psychedelic intrigue throughout their track “Medicine Man 2.0.” The release is a spin on a previously released track, from 2016, “upgraded with a dance/funk makeover.” Netherlands-based artist paprikaworm created its music video, above. Spacey synths bristle amidst the beginnings of...
New York City, NYmixonline.com

Mix Live Blog: Protecting the Investment on Broadway

Established in 1930, The Broadway League is a national trade association that promotes common interests and negotiates collective bargaining agreements with theatrical unions and guilds. Members include theater operators, owners and general managers, producers, and suppliers of goods and services to the theater industry. According to the organization’s website, the...
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: The Cold Stares Craft Hot Blues Rocking with the Stomping ‘Heavy Shoes’

“Heavy, bluesy, straight ahead and honest,” is how Chris Tapp describes the music of The Cold Stares, the group he fronts as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. That’s a perfect capsule description of this tough two-man band that echoes the sound of The Black Keys, The White Stripes, and the Flat Duo Jets, not coincidentally other outfits that dispense with a bass player to keep their sound lean and mean.
Greensboro, NCtriad-city-beat.com

The Weekender: Aug. 12-15

It’s World Elephant Day! Today, we celebrate the preservation and protection of elephants around the world. They’re the largest existing land animal, recognized for their trunks, tusks, large, flappy ears and thick skin. They’re native to Africa and South Asia. Sadly, because of poaching and habitat loss, there are only about 500,000 elephants left in the world. Visit worldelephantday.org to learn more about how you can help the elephants, then check out what’s going on this weekend in the Triad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy