Over $ 2.5 Billion Growth Expected In Visual Effects (VFX) Market During 2020-2024 | Position Of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding market position of various vendors including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (US), Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong) , Digital Idea Corp. ( South Korea) , Eastman Kodak Co. (US) , Framestore Ltd. (UK) , Hydraulx VFX Ltd. (US) , Rodeo FX Inc. ( Canada) , Sony Corp. ( Japan) , Technicolor SA ( France) ,and The Walt Disney Co. (US).

Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality content and the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented as below:

Application

Movies

Television

Gaming

Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the visual effects (VFX) market in the movies & entertainment industry include Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Visual Effects (VFX) Market size

Visual Effects (VFX) Market trends

Visual Effects (VFX) Market industry analysis

The real-time rendering in VFX production is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, storage issues for VFX rendering may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the visual effects (VFX) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Idea Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Framestore Ltd.

Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Rodeo FX Inc.

Sony Corp.

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

