Over $ 2.5 Billion Growth Expected In Visual Effects (VFX) Market During 2020-2024 | Position Of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding market position of various vendors including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (US), Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong) , Digital Idea Corp. ( South Korea) , Eastman Kodak Co. (US) , Framestore Ltd. (UK) , Hydraulx VFX Ltd. (US) , Rodeo FX Inc. ( Canada) , Sony Corp. ( Japan) , Technicolor SA ( France) ,and The Walt Disney Co. (US).
Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality content and the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Movies
- Television
- Gaming
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43126
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the visual effects (VFX) market in the movies & entertainment industry include Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Visual Effects (VFX) Market size
- Visual Effects (VFX) Market trends
- Visual Effects (VFX) Market industry analysis
The real-time rendering in VFX production is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, storage issues for VFX rendering may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the visual effects (VFX) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Communication Services Include: Global Recorded Music Market - Global recorded music market is segmented by type (digital, physical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Post Production Market - Global post production market is segmented by application (movie, television, commercials, and online videos) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market researchreports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
- Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
- Digital Idea Corp.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Framestore Ltd.
- Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
- Rodeo FX Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over--2-5-billion-growth-expected-in-visual-effects-vfx-market-during-2020-2024--position-of-deluxe-entertainment-services-group-inc-digital-domain-holdings-ltd-digital-idea-corp-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-per-301351499.html
SOURCE Technavio
Comments / 0