Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Over $ 2.5 Billion Growth Expected In Visual Effects (VFX) Market During 2020-2024 | Position Of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding market position of various vendors including Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (US), Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong) , Digital Idea Corp. ( South Korea) , Eastman Kodak Co. (US) , Framestore Ltd. (UK) , Hydraulx VFX Ltd. (US) , Rodeo FX Inc. ( Canada) , Sony Corp. ( Japan) , Technicolor SA ( France) ,and The Walt Disney Co. (US).

Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality content and the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The visual effects (VFX) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Visual Effects (VFX) Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Movies
  • Television
  • Gaming
  • Geography
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43126

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the visual effects (VFX) market in the movies & entertainment industry include Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market size
  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market trends
  • Visual Effects (VFX) Market industry analysis

The real-time rendering in VFX production is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, storage issues for VFX rendering may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the visual effects (VFX) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include: Global Recorded Music Market - Global recorded music market is segmented by type (digital, physical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Post Production Market - Global post production market is segmented by application (movie, television, commercials, and online videos) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market researchreports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the visual effects (VFX) market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual effects (VFX) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Movies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Television - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.
  • Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.
  • Digital Idea Corp.
  • Eastman Kodak Co.
  • Framestore Ltd.
  • Hydraulx VFX Ltd.
  • Rodeo FX Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Technicolor SA
  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over--2-5-billion-growth-expected-in-visual-effects-vfx-market-during-2020-2024--position-of-deluxe-entertainment-services-group-inc-digital-domain-holdings-ltd-digital-idea-corp-to-remain-dominant-during-the-forecast-per-301351499.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Vfx#Digital Idea Corp#Cagr#Eastman Kodak Co#Framestore Ltd#Hydraulx Vfx Ltd#Rodeo Fx Inc#Sony Corp#Technicolor Sa#The Walt Disney Co#M A#Apac#Mea#Forces Analysis Five#Application Customer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Technologyfinextra.com

Augment, migrate, replace: Routes to cloud-led core modernisation

Now that the banking industry is on a journey to digital metamorphosis, it requires a fresh approach to operations. Threatened by innovative newcomers, financial institutions continue to accelerate their path to streamline technology, employ new digital strategies and decrease the time it takes to bring products to market. By the same token, consumers are calling for tailored services and seamless experiences – which startups, challenger banks or upstarts spun out of incumbent banks are meeting this demand.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Speaker Market registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025 Says Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Speaker Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, and Others), End User (Personal and commercial), Distribution Channel (Online and offline), and Price (Low, Mid, and Premium) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Smart Speaker Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Customer Experience Leader Talkdesk’s Valuation Triples to More Than $10 Billion

Series D funding and appointment of new chief financial officer ignite company’s next stage of growth in addressing the worldwide demand for cloud contact center solutions. $230 million raised in recent funding pushes valuation beyond $10 billion, placing Talkdesk among the most highly valued private companies in the SaaS or enterprise software space. In total, Talkdesk has now raised $498 million.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Pest Control Services Market 2020-2024: Emerging Opportunities With Dominant Market Players Including Ecolab Inc. And Massey Services Inc. | Technavio

The pest control services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.10 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anticimex International AB( Sweden) , Arrow Exterminators Inc.(US) , Asante Inc.( Japan) , Dodson Pest Control Inc.(US) , Ecolab Inc.(US) , Massey Services Inc.(US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), Rollins Inc.(US), SANIX INC. ( Japan), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (US) among others.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Telecom Enterprise Services Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile Ltd, Vodaphone Group, Sprint etc.

﻿A research study conducted on the Telecom Enterprise Services market offers substantial information about market size and estimation, market share, growth, and product significance. The Telecom Enterprise Services market report consists of a thorough analysis of the market which will help clients acquire Telecom Enterprise Services market knowledge and use for business purposes. This report provides data to the customers that is of historical as well as statistical significance making it usefully informative. Crucial analysis done in this report also includes studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation and map positioning, market share, supply chain & Industry demand, challenges as well as threats and the competitive landscape. Business investors can acquire the quantitative and qualitative knowledge provided in the Telecom Enterprise Services market report.
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Remote Office Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Cisco Systems, Honeywell, ABB

The latest independent research document on Global Remote Office Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Remote Office Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Remote Office Software market report advocates analysis of Siemens AG, Johnson Controls Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, ZTE, Coor(Smart), Crestron Electronics & Conexant.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Agile IoT Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | ByteLight (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Qualcomm Inc. (US)

The ' Agile IoT market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Agile IoT market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Agile IoT market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Location Based Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems

The ' Location Based Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Location Based Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Location Based Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Genomics Market To Register USD 21.10 Bn Growth During 2020-2024|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the genomics market is likely to register a CAGR of over 15% while registering an incremental growth of USD 21.10 bn during 2020-2024. Agilent Technologies Inc.(US) , Becton, Dickinson and Co.(US) , BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.( China) , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(US) , and Danaher Corp.(US) will retain their dominant market positions in the genomics market landscape during the forecast period.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Nirmata Raises $4M in Pre-Series A Funding to Capitalize on the Full Potential of Kubernetes Native Policy Management, Kyverno

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced it has raised $4.0 million in pre-series A funding to further accelerate the growth of Kyverno. The new investment was led by Z5 Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.
MarketsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market | Position of Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. to remain dominant during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The payroll outsourcing services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. (US), HP Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corp. (US), Infosys Ltd. (India), Sage Group Plc (UK), Wipro Ltd. (India), Workday Inc. (US), and Xerox Corp. (US).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market | Position Of Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., And Infor To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (US), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (US) , Infor (US) , Kronos Inc. (US) , Oracle Corp. (US) , Ramco Systems Ltd. ( India) , SAP SE ( Germany) , Talentia Software Group ( France) , The Ultimate Software Group Inc. (US) ,and Workday Inc. (US) are some of the major market participants.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Metal Machining Market | Position Of AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, And Colfax Corp. To Remain Dominant During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The metal machining market is poised to grow by USD 13.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the market positioning of various vendors including AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. ( Japan), Atlas Copco AB ( Sweden) , Colfax Corp. (US) , DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ( Germany) , FANUC Corp. ( Japan) , Messer Cutting Systems Inc. (US) , Okuma Corp. ( Japan) , Sandvik AB ( Sweden) , Shenyang Machine Tools Co. Ltd. ( China) ,and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. ( Germany).
Marketskyn24.com

Crowd Analytics Market to Remain Lucrative During 2024

Globally, the use of analytics has become pervasive and is completely transforming the industries as well as enabling better levels of user experience by providing relevant and customized services. Crowd analytics is one such solution providing meaningful and actionable insights related to the activities of the individuals at mass gatherings, i.e., restaurants, sports stadiums, retail stores, metro & airport terminals, bus stations, and many others. Crowd analytics solutions are designed not only to detect gender and age group but also to capture the attention span of an individual that expresses the interest level of the viewer.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Industrial Chocolate Market | Positioning Of Vendors Such As Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., And CEMOI Group To Be Dominant During The Forecast Period

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the industrial chocolate market and it is poised to grow by 1,802.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Barry Callebaut AG ( Switzerland) , Cargill Inc. (US) , CEMOI Group ( France) , Lindt & Sprüngli Group ( Switzerland) , Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. (US) , Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. ( Japan) , Mars Inc. (US) , Mondelez International Inc. (US) , Nestle SA ( Switzerland) ,and The Hershey Co. (US) are some of the major market participants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy