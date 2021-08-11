ESU football returns quality, experienced linebacker core

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football returns three All-MIAA linebackers for the 2021 season. Eight returning linebackers at ESU have been with the team three or more years. The group is headlined by All-American Jace McDown, who is expected to be one of the top players in the conference. McDown was the MIAA fall student athlete of the year for 2019-20. He finished the 2019 season tied for second in the conference in total tackles and led the league in solo tackles.