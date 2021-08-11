Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Doors’ Robby Krieger schedules Whisky a Go Go concert; recalls Jim Morrison as “a word…magician”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoors guitarist Robby Krieger has lined up a solo concert at one of his old band’s famous haunts in the Los Angeles area, the Whisky a Go Go club, on December 8. The show, which currently is Krieger’s only confirmed upcoming gig, coincides with what would’ve been late Doors frontman Jim Morrison‘s 78th birthday. Tickets are available now at WhiskyaGoGo.com.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Robby Krieger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whisky A Go Go#Poetry#Cbs#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicUSA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...
Books & Literaturewsgw.com

Book excerpt: “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison”

“The Collected Works of Jim Morrison,” published by Harper Design, is a new anthology featuring poetry, lyrics, artwork and journals by the frontman of The Doors, Jim Morrison (1943-1971). In addition to a nearly-600-page book compiled from materials in the Jim Morrison Archive, Harper is also releasing a CD/digital download...
Musicwdrv.com

Behind The Song: Don Henley "The Boys Of Summer"

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley is one of the quintessential end of summer songs, and it has a surprising history. With music written by Mike Campbell and intended for Tom Petty to sing, it ended up being the lead single on Henley’s 1984 solo album, Building The Perfect Beast, and it draws its title from both a Dylan Thomas poem and a book about baseball. Dive into the lyrics and history of this song about the girl who got away at summer’s end – and that Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac – in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’ in 2007

On Thursday, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announced details of their long-rumored reunion album Raise the Roof. It’s a 12-track collection that features their original tune “High and Lonesome,” as well as covers of Lucinda Williams’ “Can’t Let Go,” Calexico’s “Quattro (World Drifts In),” and Geeshie Wiley’s “Last Kind Word Blues.” In a statement, Krauss said she knew it was time to re-form the duo when she heard the Calexico song. “[That] was the moment I knew we’d make another album,” she said. “We wanted it to move. We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
Musicwsau.com

British Country Music Hits Differently

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Who woulda thunk that one of the best “country” LPs of the year would come from a former British Invasion band who were coming off controversial hit single about a transvestite. And yet, the 1971 LP “Muswell Hillbillies” from the Kinks delivers the goods.
Musictheweektoday.com

Grace Morrison to perform homecoming concert at Parkwood Beach

Grace Morrison grew up in the Parkwood Beach neighborhood — the third generation in her family to do so. Now, she’s coming home on Aug. 6 to perform a concert celebrating the release of her new album at the Parkwood Clubhouse. “Daughter,” a 12-song album, is Morrison’s fourth. Recorded entirely...
Musicsportswar.com

No Frank Zappa, one of the premier guitar players & lyrics composer EVER!!!

No Frank Zappa, one of the premier guitar players & lyrics composer EVER!!! ** -- Rodman6565 08/09/2021 1:20PM. Interesting point, but being a pop diva>>>original opera diva these days... -- Flemington Hokie 08/09/2021 08:35AM. Understood, it's just a thought, like seeing some 6' 9" kid playing ... -- `lag 08/09/2021...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Metallica announces premiere date for official podcast

In one week, Metallica is off to Podcastland. The metal legends have announced the premiere date for The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album. The eight-episode series will make its debut next Friday, August 20. As its title suggests, the podcast will chronicle the making of Metallica’s iconic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy