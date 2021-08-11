Cancel
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif expected to miss 4-6 weeks

KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is expected to be out four to six weeks due to a broken hand, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting. Duvernay-Tardif was the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year in 2020 due to his work fighting the coronavirus pandemic when he used his doctrine in medicine to work in a care facility during the pandemic.

