Shiva Ayyadurai Lawsuit Against Massachusetts Officials Dropped

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai was suing alleging Massachusetts officials who he said were responsible for his deplatforming by Twitter. Yesterday, he filed an amended Complaint, reaffirming the one claim that survived a motion to dismiss, which related to the claim that Twitter was a state actor because of its supposedly close interaction with the government.

