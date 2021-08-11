Cancel
MLB

Salvy celebrates 10-year mark with 2 blasts

MLB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY -- On Aug. 10, 2011, Salvador Perez arrived with authority in his Major League debut, collecting his first hit and RBI while picking off two runners against Tampa Bay. Ten years later, he’s still making a splash. The veteran catcher homered twice during a three-hit night in the...

www.mlb.com

Related
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/10): Salvy's big night lifts Royals, Cards ride pitching to win

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both earned wins on Tuesday, but in different styles. Royals (48-63): Salvador Perez went deep twice 10 years to the day after his big-league debut to send the Royals past the Yankees in an 8-4 victory. Perez's dingers came in the first and sixth innings. He also registered a single and finish the night with three RBI. Whit Merrifield recorded two hits, scored twice and stole a base. Merrifield's swiped bag was his 32nd consecutive successful attempt, tying a franchise record previously held by Willie Wilson. Michael Taylor had two hits, including a double. Hunter Dozier also doubled. Daniel Lynch fanned six batters in 4 2/3 innings while Domingo Tapia and Josh Staumont provided an inning of three-strikeout baseball. Staumont earned the win.
MLBIola Register

Salvy splashes Yankees on special night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Tuesday night. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418...
Salvy's Launch Pad

Salvy’s Launch Pad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice Tuesday night to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game 4-4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
MLBKVOE

Salvador Perez leads Royals past Astros 7-6

Salvador Perez drove in 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th to break a 5-5 tie to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Hunter Dozier homered in the 6th to tie the game at 4. Whit Merrifield was 3 for...
MLBkrcgtv.com

Lynch shuts down Astros for 7 innings as Royals win 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals rookie Daniel Lynch doesn't worry too much about the lineup he's facing, even pointing out how the Triple-A team for Detroit once battered him for eight runs. Well, he made the AL West-leading Houston Astros look like a bunch of minor leaguers Tuesday night.
MLBMLB

First-place Astros win 'big' one against KC

KANSAS CITY -- The importance of Thursday afternoon’s come-from-behind win wasn’t lost on Astros rookie outfielder Chas McCormick, who recognized his team was a few innings away from what would have been a devastating four-game sweep at the hands of the last-place Royals. Losing three of four to Kansas City...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Shohei Ohtani Crushes 40th Homer and Dominates Tigers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. With each passing day of the 2021 MLB season it gets harder...
MLBMLB

Astros stung by late homer, play at plate

KANSAS CITY -- Jason Castro came through with the clutch hit the Astros sorely needed in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, a two-run, pinch-hit single to put his team ahead. The good feelings didn’t last long in the visiting dugout. Hunter Dozier smacked a two-run homer in the bottom...
MLBMLB

Velazquez's 'dream' coming true with Yanks

NEW YORK -- Andrew Velazquez used to spend his free cash to pass through Yankee Stadium's gates, imagining the lush grass under his toes. As the Bronx native stood in the center of the home clubhouse and prepared to speak to his teammates, his uniform caked with dirt from a sensational game-ending play, reality surpassed the fantasy.
MLBMLB

Witt Jr. (3) among 6 Royals in Top 100 ranks

KANSAS CITY -- There’s little left for Bobby Witt Jr. to prove in the Minor Leagues. He’s succeeded at every level, he’s overcome any hurdles thrown his way, and he’s done both of those things with tremendous results in every facet of the game -- heck, he became the first Royals prospect to post a 20-20 season since Alex Gordon, and it’s still only August.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros avoid sweep, beat Royals in 10 innings

Aledmys Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI in the 10th inning, as the Houston Astros defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Astros avoided the four-game sweep after allowing three come-from-behind wins by the...
MLBMLB

Thursday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Thursday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Mariners: Julio Rodríguez, OF (MLB No. 2), Double-A Arkansas. J-Rod is making up for lost time, and doing it in a hurry, going a combined 5-for-8 with a homer in Thursday’s doubleheader action. The 20-year-old’s productive day, one that extended his mini hitting streak to four games, was the continuation of his white-hot hitting since claiming a bronze medal alongside the Dominican Republic at the Olympics. In five games since returning from Tokyo, Rodríguez is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double and a homer. Rodríguez has dominated Double-A pitching since being promoted to Arkansas, slashing .323/.414/.565 with 10 homers and seven steals in just 19 games. Mariners prospect stats »
MLBMLB

Benny's walk-off throw, Dozier's HR stand out

KANSAS CITY -- Andrew Benintendi knew that when Jose Altuve roped a single into left field in the top of the ninth inning, the only way he had a chance to throw out Chas McCormick at home plate was if he could field the ball on one hop and make the best throw he’s made all year to catcher Salvador Perez.
MLBMLB

'Awesome': Lopez ends his homer drought

KANSAS CITY -- When the ball cracked off the bat of Nicky Lopez during the third inning on Thursday afternoon, the sound turned heads. The Royals’ shortstop doesn’t exactly have a penchant for power, so when he drove a ball toward the right-field fence, everyone inside Kauffman Stadium turned and watched as it sailed through the air.
MLBMLB

Yanks' 7th straight victory checks 70-win box

NEW YORK -- For all the muscle at the top of the Yankees’ lineup Thursday night, it was the scrappers at the back end doing most of the damage. Kyle Higashioka homered and drove in three runs, leading the Yankees to a 7-5 win over the Twins in the opener of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium.
MLBMLB

'Little feisty guys' do big damage for Yanks

NEW YORK -- For all the muscle at the top of the Yankees’ lineup Thursday night, it was the scrappers at the back end doing most of the damage. Kyle Higashioka homered and drove in three runs, leading the Yankees to a 7-5 win over the Twins in the opener of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.

