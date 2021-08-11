The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls It "Intimidating" to Curse Out Idris Elba
Potential spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow! One of the most memorable moments in the early part of James Gunn's new DC movie is when Idris Elba's Bloodsport gets a visit from his daughter Tyla, played by Storm Reid. The pair share a tense moment together which culminates in the two of them trading F-bombs for a bit, at least three apiece. Even though it doesn't have explosions or a giant starfish it's a very memorable sequence. Speaking in a new interview Reid opened up about this scene in particular and screaming "F--k" at Idris Elba, confirming what we all suspected and calling it intimidating.comicbook.com
Comments / 0