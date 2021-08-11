Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls It "Intimidating" to Curse Out Idris Elba

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow! One of the most memorable moments in the early part of James Gunn's new DC movie is when Idris Elba's Bloodsport gets a visit from his daughter Tyla, played by Storm Reid. The pair share a tense moment together which culminates in the two of them trading F-bombs for a bit, at least three apiece. Even though it doesn't have explosions or a giant starfish it's a very memorable sequence. Speaking in a new interview Reid opened up about this scene in particular and screaming "F--k" at Idris Elba, confirming what we all suspected and calling it intimidating.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Storm
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Suicide Squad#Corto Maltese#Super Villains#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesPosted by
whowhatwear

Everyone Is Talking About This Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad

The reviews are in: The Suicide Squad is a bona fide hit. Critics agree that the film is a romping—albeit gory—good time. They also agree that Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, in the role of Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher II, is the film’s clear breakout. She’s described as “luminous,” “wonderfully guileless,” and “the film’s secret weapon.” In her first English-language role, Melchior is not only capturing the attention of audiences, but she’s also proving she has the star power to make it far in Hollywood. She more than holds her own alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena, bringing a refreshing charm and wit to the villainous gang of convicts while simultaneously giving the film its heart. It’s a performance that is not to be missed.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Reactions For The Suicide Squad Call It An Insane, Violent And Hilarious Movie

Nobody was expecting The Suicide Squad to be terrible, with James Gunn having more than proven his chops when it comes to crafting big budget blockbusters based on relatively obscure comic books revolving around an ensemble cast of misfits who form a dysfunctional family unit on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and if anything his venture into the DCEU generated even more excitement given his R-rated background.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Director Rejects John Cena's Plans of Wearing Peacemaker Suit at Premiere

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's quite evident that John Cena had the time of his life playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, so much so that James Gunn revealed back in April while they were working on HBO Max's standalone Peacemaker series that the WWE megastar took one of the costumes home just to see what it was like taking a nap while wearing it.
MoviesDecider

Pete Davidson’s Face Gets Blown Off Less Than 10 Minutes Into ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warning: This article contains The Suicide Squad spoilers, though, to be fair, all plot points discussed below happen within the first 15 minutes of the movie. If you’re planning to watch The Suicide Squad—which is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max—just for Pete Davidson, I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is, you won’t need to clear very much time out of your schedule to catch Davidson’s scenes. The bad news is that’s because Pete Davidson’s face quite literally—and quite viscerally—gets blown to bits less than 10 minutes into the film.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Idris Elba On Rumors He’d Replace Will Smith As Deadshot

Idris Elba addressed rumors that he’d replace Will Smith as Deadshot in The Suicide Squad. After James Gunn signed on to write and direct The Suicide Squad, fans were caught by surprise when Will Smith bowed out of reprising his role as Deadshot in the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, Idris Elba was cast in his place, and it was heavily-reported that he would be taking over the Deadshot role from Will Smith.
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

The new DCEU film The Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier this week, reviews for James Gunn’s newest film The Suicide Squad hit the web, with an overwhelmingly positive response from critics (you can read Nathaniel Brail’s glowing review here). The film is less than a week from its release in theaters and on HBO Max, and it currently stands at an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Nathan Fillion Embarrasses John Cena in ‘Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special’ (VIDEO)

During Wipeout‘s one-hour special Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, the TBS obstacle course competition series gets even wilder than usual (yes, even more than those bonkers big red balls that send competitors flying) with the help of The Suicide Squad cast. First up: a fellow castmate surprises Wipeout host/WWE extraordinaire John Cena, who plays vicious killer Peacekeeper in the flick coming to theaters, and HBO Max on Friday, August 6.
CelebritiesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: John Cena Thinks Showdown With The Rock Is "Inevitable" (Exclusive)

As it stands now, The Rock's Black Adam isn't going to show up in Peacemaker on HBO Max. According to series lead John Cena, however, a confrontation between the two characters is inevitable. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, the WWE alumnus wouldn't say his own character would best Black Adam, though he did say he'd love to fight The Rock on-screen at one point or another as the DC Extended Universe moves along.

Comments / 0

Community Policy