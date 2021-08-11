Cancel
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.

