What If...? Director Hopes to See Live-Action Captain Carter Movie
It's no secret continuity has become one of the biggest reasons behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A tightly knit interconnected universe over the span of 24 movies and a handful of shows has provided fans something relatively easy to consume, especially when compared to the multiple timelines and universes of the Marvel Comics source material. Now that Marvel Studios is heading into the world on animation with Marvel's What If...?, the options are endless for what the Kevin Feige-led outfit can do with its future storytelling.comicbook.com
Comments / 0