Hardware: Season One Team Talks Modernizing Curtis Metcalf's Iconic Journey
This week saw the release of Hardware: Season One #1, the final debut title in the first wave of DC's Milestone Returns initiative. The issue takes some explosive and satisfying lengths to bring the story of Curtis Metcalf/Hardware into the modern age, all while recontextualizing his complicated dynamic with Edwin Alva. During a recent virtual press conference attended by ComicBook.com, Hardware: Season One writer Brandon Thomas and artist Denys Cowan spoke about the challenge of bringing Curtis' story into a new era, without "revamping" him along the way.comicbook.com
