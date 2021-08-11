Hardware: Season One Team Talks Modernizing Curtis Metcalf's Iconic Journey

Last week saw the debut of Icon & Rocket: Season One #1, which reintroduced the beloved DC duo to a whole new generation of readers. The relaunch is part of a larger Milestone Returns initiative, which has already been confirmed to include characters such as Static Shock, Hardware, and more. Even with the epic note that Milestone Returns has started out on, there are no shortage of additional characters from the imprint that fans want to see reintroduced — and according to the team behind Icon & Rocket, anything is possible. During a recent virtual press conference with Icon & Rocket co-writers Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, as well as series artist Doug Braithwaithe, the team was asked if fans can expect any additional Milestone character appearances across Season One.