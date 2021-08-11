Robert Fatherley

Columbia - Robert E. Fatherley, age 49, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on August 7, 2021 at his home, after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 10, 1971 in Miami, Florida; the son of Richard Ward Fatherley and Judith Reed Neibarger and step-dad John "Gene" Neibarger. He attended school in Tonganoxie, KS then graduated from Central Methodist College in Fayette, MO with a B.S. in Education. He received his Masters in Education from Lincoln University, Jefferson City, MO. Rob worked as a beloved teacher and coach in several school districts in Missouri. He retired from teaching in 2020. He had a brief career with Menards after retirement which he loved. He was united in marriage to Susan (Pennington) Starr on January 1, 2019 in Warrensburg, MO.