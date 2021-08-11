Migrant influx: Shelters bracing for higher numbers in autumn

Local News

HARLINGEN — While the U.S. Border Patrol is trying to test growing numbers of Central American migrants for COVID-19, some are testing positive at area shelters.

Meanwhile, shelters are bracing for a surge amid one of the region’s biggest influxes of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

Across the border, the Rio Grande Valley continues to stand as the main corridor for migrants from Central American countries.

In June, Border Patrol agents arrested 59,380 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley compared with 5,414 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, some shelters are trying to separate migrants testing positive for the coronavirus.

In Harlingen, Loaves and Fishes is housing infected migrants in an isolation room, Victor Rivera, the shelter’s executive director, said Tuesday.

“They’re all tested first for COVID,” he said, referring to the homeless shelter’s policy. “A lot of them have already been tested. Those who come out negative come here — with the exception of a few.”

Last week, five migrants tested positive out of a group of 24, said Rivera, who believes some migrants contract the virus during transit.

In Mexico, more and more Central American migrants are being vaccinated against COVID-19, Rivera said.

“Many of those who are coming in have been vaccinated in Mexico,” he said. “In our small groups, the majority have been (vaccinated). The numbers are getting better as far as the vaccine.”

In Brownsville, the Ozanam Center’s also testing migrants for COVID-19, Victor Maldonado, the homeless shelter’s executive director, said.

“Everybody who comes in gets tested for COVID,” he said.

Last week, six migrants tested positive out of a group of 28, he said, adding migrants who test positive are housed in one of two units in the shelter.

The first group migrants to be sheltered at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen consisted of 15 women. A total of 41 asylum seekers were scheduled to be dropped off by the end of the day on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

Bracing for a surge

During la canicula, the dog days of summer, the numbers of migrants crossing the Mexican border are usually among the year’s lowest.

This summer’s bucking the trend.

“It’s unusual. In the heat, we see the numbers start to drop,” Magna Bolland, executive director of La Posada, a Catholic-run shelter in San Benito, said Tuesday.

Now, area shelters are bracing for a surge of migrants.

“If the heat is not discouraging them, we can expect in the fall to see more people,” Bolland said. “We are anticipating a higher surge.”

At La Posada, the numbers of migrants have reached 10-year highs, Bolland said, adding the shelter doesn’t take migrants testing positive for COVID-19.

In June, the shelter housed 215 migrants as they made their way into the United States to make their cases in immigration court.

Last month, the numbers reached 257, Bolland said.

By Saturday, she said, this month’s numbers had climbed to 101.

A shelter has been set up at Queen of Peace Catholic Church for asylum seeker in partnership with Loaves and Fishes. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

Working with church

At Loaves and Fishes, the shelter’s numbers began climbing in May, when it housed 109 migrants, Rivera said.

By June, the numbers had jumped to 191, he said.

So far this month, he said, the shelter’s housed 96 migrants.

“It’s a spike,” he said. “There’s such an increase.”

At the shelter, Rivera’s working with Queen of Peace Catholic Church, which is housing migrants in its parish hall.

“It was putting a strain on our staff and our clients,” he said of the reason behind the move. “It’s very manageable. We have a good system in place.”

The first group migrants to be sheltered at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen consisted of 14 women. A total of 41 asylum seekers were scheduled to be dropped off by the end of the day on Tuesday. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

Hidalgo disaster declaration extended

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County commissioners Tuesday extended a disaster declaration as officials continue to house migrants testing positive for COVID-19 in a tent city.

“We are at capacity to accommodate the growing numbers of asylum seekers who are legally in our community,” County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated. “This state of disaster will allow us to recoup financial losses to safely care for these migrants while assuring they are not in a position to spread COVID-19.”