Laredo, DHS reach compromise on migrant lawsuit

The city of Laredo and the federal government reached a compromise and ended a lawsuit that sought to stop the transfer of migrants from the Rio Grande Valley. Under the agreement, migrants transferred to Laredo from the Valley no longer stay in the city. Instead, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said, they are processed through area Border Patrol, released to city personnel at a city-leased property and sent to other cities, like Austin, Dallas and Houston, aboard four buses contracted by the city.