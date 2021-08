When the Calgary Flames lost Mark Giordano to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, they didn’t just lose their captain. They also lost a top defenseman and an undoubted pillar on the blue line. The former Norris Trophy winner certainly struggled to start the season but really turned things around after new head coach Darryl Sutter took over. By season’s end, Giordano had proven he was still a legitimate top-pairing defenseman in the NHL and still a valuable contributor to the Flames.