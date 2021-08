When Jimmy Johnson was told in the Fox studios during halftime of a playoff game in January 2020 that he was being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the man who has always claimed that sort of stuff wasn't important to him broke down. To the point that fellow analyst Howie Long asked the crying, speechless, two-time Super Bowl winner if he needed his asthma inhaler. Yes, the coach who famously sent one of his players to the asthma field has it himself.