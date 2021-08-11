Firefighters extinguish fire at North Park apartment complex
NORTH PARK — Firefighters made short work of a fire that fully engulfed a second-story apartment in North Park Tuesday evening, authorities said. San Diego police and fire personnel received reports of smoke and flames at the building on Boundary Street near North Park Way just after 5 p.m., Officer John Buttle said. Residents were evacuated from the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
