Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Rookie adjustments

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chase is still "... fighting the rookie learning curve ..." in camp, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Chase drew raves from previous minicamps, but lining up against Chidobe Awuzie has proven to be a struggle in training camp, as Chase has struggled to create separation and has had his share of drops to boot. It's not all negative with Chase, but you might want to temper your early-season expectations.

