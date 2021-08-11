Cancel
NFL

Browns' Harrison Bryant: Third on depth chart

 3 days ago

Bryant is listed as the No. 3 tight end on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart. Bryant played more than David Njoku (shoulder) in 2020, but the Browns are leaning toward Njoku as the top backup to starter Austin Hooper. At least that was case until Njoku missed Tuesday's practice with a shoulder injury, paving the way for Bryant to get more practice reps as the team prepares for its first preseason game Saturday against Jacksonville.

