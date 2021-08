Cleveland tight ends coach Drew Petzing praised Njoku's work during training camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. Njoku, who hooked up on a long completion with quarterback Baker Mayfield early in Friday's practice, has flown under the radar the first days of camp. Over the last few years, it's no secret he wanted a more involved role, but Petzing is pleased with the fifth-year veteran's attitude. "He has been great," Petzing said. "The funny thing is I know there has been a lot of noise on the outside, my experience with him really from the day I got here has been very positive. In terms of the way the kid works, he prepares and the product he puts on the field, it has been awesome." Despite Petzing's praise, Njoku is expected to slot third on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant.