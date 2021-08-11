Cancel
Browns' JoJo Natson: Listed as primary returner

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Natson is listed as the top punt and kick returner on Cleveland's unofficial depth chart heading into preseason Week 1 against Jacksonville on Saturday. Natson is among a group of players competing for the return job, so nothing is settled yet. Ideally, the Browns would have a returner that fills another role, but Natson is on the outside of the top five at wide receiver. The competition will play out over the preseason.

