Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Newaygo The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent County in southwestern Michigan Newaygo County in west central Michigan Barry County in southwestern Michigan Lake County in west central Michigan Kalamazoo County in southwestern Michigan * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1002 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Manistee to near Fruitport to near Fennville to near Coloma, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Kalamazoo... Portage Hastings... Lowell... Newaygo White Cloud... Baldwin... Wyoming Kentwood... Walker... Grandville East Grand Rapids... Rockford... Sparta Fremont... Middleville... Vicksburg Galesburg... Nashville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH