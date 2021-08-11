Special Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Mitchell County through 930 PM CDT At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Asherville, or 9 miles east of Beloit, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Mitchell County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH