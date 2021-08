TORONTO -- Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the National Bank Open. Tsitsipas jumped to a 5-0 lead and finished the first set in 23 minutes. Ruud battled back in the second, holding serve and keeping pace with his opponent's drop shots. Tsitsipas finally broke him with a shot down the line to lead 5-4 and ended the 74-minute match at this US Open tuneup with his eighth ace.