Traditional Financial Services Competing With Digital Upstarts for Mass Affluent: GlobalData

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraditional financial managers for the mass affluent better keep up with the times or they’ll risk losing those commissions, research from GlobalData suggests. Digital finance has developed a range of solutions for people from all wealth categories, including those at the top. Those services offer simplicity, transparency, and lower costs. Ignore the trends at your peril.

