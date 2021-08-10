CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS VISITS MEALS ON WHEELS, HELPS DELIVER FOOD TO SENIORS IN SPRING VALLEY
August 10, 2021 (Spring Valley) – One in 10 seniors in San Diego County is experiencing hunger and nearly half of local seniors live alone. Today, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs toured the Meals on Wheels facility in San Diego, then joined Meals on Wheels local president Brent Wakefield to delivery food to Spring Valley seniors – Margaret, who is 98 years young, as well as a military veteran, Larry, and his wife, both 90.www.eastcountymagazine.org
