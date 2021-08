A rational person might think that the worsening spread of COVID-19 triggered by the insanely contagious Delta variant that’s left Texas hospitals on teetering on the edge of catastrophe would be the number one thing the Republicans who control all the levers of Texas government would be focused on right now, especially given the imminent return of millions of Texas children — many of whom are under 12 and ineligible for a coronavirus vaccine — to classrooms across the state.