Maid is one of eight boats from eight countries to win. Niagara Falls-based boat tour company the Maid of the Mist Corp. is again the recipient of a prestigious award. It reported this week that, following a tallying of votes from more than 10,000 electric boat enthusiasts worldwide and an international judging panel of e-boat experts, its all-new all-electric, zero-emission vessel has been recognized with the 2021 Gustave Trouvé Award.