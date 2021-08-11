#SanDiegoSymphony #RafaelPayare #conductors #GladysKnight #TheShell #TheShellatJacobsPark #IrwinJacobs #Qualcomm
August 10, 2021 (San Diego) ECM reporter Rebecca Jefferis Williamson snapped this photo-of-the-week during a performance by Gladys Knight at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The inaugural weekend started with a performance by the San Diego Symphony under conductor Rafael Payare's guidance on August 6. Gladys Knight performed August 8. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park's season ends in November. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park can be rented as well.www.eastcountymagazine.org
Comments / 0