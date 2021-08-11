Akron City Council Names Chief of Staff to Improve Constituent Service
Akron City Council has created a new position to increase transparency, allow for more proactive communication with constituents, and improve customer service overall. Joan Williams began working in the position of Chief of Staff in late July. She will be responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating the operation of the Office of the President and Council leadership, as well as serving as a liaison with other departments.www.wksu.org
