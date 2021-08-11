Idris Elba joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ as voice of Knuckles

U.K. native Idris Elba is an actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. A closer look into the actor’s background reveals even more diversity, as Elba is a mashup of theatrical ingenue, physical athlete and passion-driven creative. Elba found his love for theater early on, winning a Prince’s Trust musical theater grant before age 20, he also worked as a wedding DJ, exhibited entrepreneurial skills starting his own company, and kept a night gig playing at clubs all while pursuing acting. Elba also was an avid kickboxing fan, and after a year of kickboxing and mixed marital arts training, he competed in and won a professional kickboxing match in London. We’ve watched Elba as the complicated Stringer Bell in “The Wire,” a flawed detective in “Luther,” an alcoholic war monk in Ghost Rider, Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, a serial killer in No Good Deed, and the voice of an animated sea lion in Pixar’s Finding Dory.