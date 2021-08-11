Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Idris Elba joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ as voice of Knuckles

By Julius Young
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba is continuing his hot streak in 2021 and fresh off his starring role in "The Suicide Squad," the actor is not locked in as the voice of Knuckles in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Elba, 48, confirmed his casting in a Twitter post on Tuesday offering fans a first-look...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Fox News

Fox News

511K+
Followers
110K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Fowler
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Twitter#Macavity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson issues warning to fellow DC stars after completing Black Adam shoot

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Storm Reid on Screaming F-Bombs at Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the ‘Very Emotional’ Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you’ve not seen “The Suicide Squad,” currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Storm Reid has only two scenes in DC’s R-rated action spectacle “The Suicide Squad,” from writer-director James Gunn, but the 18-year-old acting veteran (“A Wrinkle in Time,” “The Invisible Man,” HBO’s “Euphoria”) makes the most of them. As Tyla, the ne’er-do-well daughter of Idris Elba’s convicted assassin Robert “Bloodsport” DuBois, Reid repeatedly howls F-bombs at her father when she visits him in prison — something Reid makes clear she would never do in real life. What were you first told about this role? Oh,...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Idris Elba: DJ, kickboxing champ, oh yeah, and he acts

U.K. native Idris Elba is an actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. A closer look into the actor’s background reveals even more diversity, as Elba is a mashup of theatrical ingenue, physical athlete and passion-driven creative. Elba found his love for theater early on, winning a Prince’s Trust musical theater grant before age 20, he also worked as a wedding DJ, exhibited entrepreneurial skills starting his own company, and kept a night gig playing at clubs all while pursuing acting. Elba also was an avid kickboxing fan, and after a year of kickboxing and mixed marital arts training, he competed in and won a professional kickboxing match in London. We’ve watched Elba as the complicated Stringer Bell in “The Wire,” a flawed detective in “Luther,” an alcoholic war monk in Ghost Rider, Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, a serial killer in No Good Deed, and the voice of an animated sea lion in Pixar’s Finding Dory.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Idris Elba On Rumors He’d Replace Will Smith As Deadshot

Idris Elba addressed rumors that he’d replace Will Smith as Deadshot in The Suicide Squad. After James Gunn signed on to write and direct The Suicide Squad, fans were caught by surprise when Will Smith bowed out of reprising his role as Deadshot in the sequel due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, Idris Elba was cast in his place, and it was heavily-reported that he would be taking over the Deadshot role from Will Smith.
MoviesTalking With Tami

New Movie: The Suicide Squad Starring Idris Elba, John Cena

From the horribly beautiful mind of writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure “The Suicide Squad,” featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. In theaters on August 6 and available on HBO Max. More inside…. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison...
MoviesCollider

Jaume Collet-Serra Calls Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam the "Dirty Harry of Superheroes"

Not much is known about Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming superhero film Black Adam but now, according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, we can be sure of one thing: it definitely won’t be pretty. In an interview with Variety, the director revealed that his DC Films project will lean less on Johnson’s famous charismatic side and more on the grittier end of things, not unlike that of classic Westerns and neo-noirs, like those made by Clint Eastwood in the 1970s.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba May’ve Just Teased An MCU Return As Heimdall

For the most part, death means absolutely nothing in the world of comic books and their respective blockbuster adaptations, and that’s especially true now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced the concept of alternate realities into the mix, and the DCEU will follow suit next year when The Flash speeds into theaters.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn wrote The Suicide Squad role Bloodsport for Idris Elba

When James Gunn got the job of making a new Suicide Squad movie, he was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to with the film. He could use whatever characters he liked in the DCEU movie, film however he wanted, and cast whichever actor took his fancy. This must have been music to Gunn’s ears as he admitted that he’d always wanted to work with Idris Elba at a press conference attended by The Digital Fix.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He’s Not Returning for More ‘Fast and Furious’ Films After Drama With Vin Diesel

Say goodbye to Hobbs! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed whether fans will see him in another Fast and Furious film after he was noticeably absent from F9: The Fast Saga. “I’ve wished them well,” Johnson, 49, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, July 31. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”
MoviesGamespot

The Suicide Squad: So Who Does Taika Waititi Play?

James Gunn's new Suicide Squad movie has a massive cast and plenty of big names to go around between familiar faces like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and newcomers like Bloodsport and Peacemaker (played by Idris Elba and John Cena, respectively). But one name on the cast list piqued the interest of many fans--fan-favorite Taika Waititi has been signed onto the project in a mystery role for months.
Movieskb101fm.com

Idris Elba and Daniela Melchior discuss the “creative freedom” they had while making ‘The Suicide Squad’

Idris Elba and Daniela Melchior say they got a rare opportunity to cultivate the characters they portray in the new DC Comics superhero film The Suicide Squad. Elba, who plays mercenary Robert DuBois, aka Bloodsport, tells ABC Audio that he and his other cast members learned “very late in the process” that although the script was written, the character with the “central storyline” had yet to be defined.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Almost Didn't Feature Rick Flag's Return

There is little doubt that Rick Flag was an important part of The Suicide Squad. However, there was a time when the character was almost written out of the DC Extended Universe flick and it was all because of Joel Kinnaman's schedule. Flag is one of the four returning main...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba Wants Superman vs Bloodsport Project

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Idris Elba is among the stars who stole the show in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and after seeing the film, you couldn't help but want more of Robert DuBois aka Bloodsport because he was that good. Now, it's pretty safe to assume that Elba will stick around in the DC Extended Universe and with The Suicide Squad 2 becoming more and more of a possibility, Bloodsport, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, Peacemaker, and of course Harley Quinn aren't going anywhere.

Comments / 3

Community Policy