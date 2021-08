Also in the Senate, Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution with a vote of 50 to 49 early this morning just before 4 a.m. That bill will now move to the House of Representatives for a vote. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a letter to colleagues yesterday saying the chamber planned to return the week of August 23rd to consider the resolution. Passage of the resolution by both chambers will unlock the ability for Democrats to use a process known as budget reconciliation to pass legislation on a party-line vote addressing health care, aid for families, the climate crisis and more.