Westchester County, NY

THE CORONAVIRUS THIRD WAVE CONTINUES: STATEWIDE POSITIVES ON THE 9TH 3.5%. WESTCHESTER POSITIVES ON THE 9TH, 3% OF THOSE TESTED FOR 2ND STRAIGHT DAY- 161 NEW CASES. WESTCHESTER INFECTION RATE AHEAD OF MANHATTAN (2%) , EVEN WITH BROOKLYN (3.1%) EVEN WITH QUEENS (3%) BEHIND NASSAU(4%), SUFFOLK (4.7%), RICHMOND (4.5%)

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. August 10, 2021: From the New York State Coronavirus Tracker with Observations by John Bailey. August 10, 2021:. New York State tested over 91,000 persons across New York Monday and 3-1/2% (3,222) showed positive with coronavirus. That is high spread and spreading higher. The area outside New York City is spreading at a 3.4% rate so Coronavirus infections are spreading statewide at an ominious rate.

