Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school

ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article{"duration":"7:01","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports a mask mandate for teachers as kids become increasingly hospitalized with COVID-19. Also, there were 551 COVID-19 patients in Austin, Texas, area hospitals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79390547","title":"Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school","url":"/WNT/video/pediatric-covid-19-cases-rise-kids-head-back-79390547"}

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Back To School#Mediatype
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
George County, MSwxxv25.com

Two elementary schools close due to COVID cases

Two elementary schools in South Mississippi also have closed their doors due to COVID. South Hancock Elementary announced its 14-day closure via a telephone messaging system sent to parents, according to reports. George County School District also announced that all Agricola Elementary students will transition to virtual learning beginning tomorrow...
KidsFast Company

Delta is raging. Is it really safe to send kids back to the classroom?

“My son is going back to school in September, no matter what!” I concluded in June, with COVID-19 vaccines working miracles, and infection rates dropping. Then, the delta variant hit, proving to be more contagious than the COVID-19 we knew during the last school year. Over the past few weeks,...
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

140 kids test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the last week, approximately 140 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors at Cox and Mercy hospitals say that since the mask mandate expired, they have been treating a higher number of pediatric patients suffering from the virus. Dr. Abhishek Watts at Mercy Hospital says...
Posted by
FOX2Now

7 children fighting for their lives from COVID in local ICUs

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the Delta variant surges. Now growing concerns for parents as more children are being hospitalized with COVID. “We’ve gone from just a week from having 13 kids in pediatric with COVID to 20 this week, many of whom are in critical condition,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Bay County, FLmypanhandle.com

‘Young people will die’ doctor says as schools reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County community members and Bay District School students held a Zoom call to voice concerns to school officials on Saturday. With schools reopening on Tuesday, local doctors are concerned about the potential possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks. “Young people will die,” Dr. Albert Mapp said....
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Psaki says her kindergartener ‘can wear a mask all day’ after Fox News suggests they are ‘harmful’ to children

White House press secretary Jen Psaki drew on personal experience to push back against concerns over students being required to wear masks all day at school. The Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance says that teachers, staff, and students should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status – which caused consternation in some quarters.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy