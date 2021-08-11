Do Nuts Ever Expire?

Boiled eggs are considered to be a healthy add-on to most diets. Some folks have decided to take this a little far and are warming up to what is referred to as the boiled egg diet. Per Everyday Health, the diet requires you to eat at least two to three hard-boiled eggs every day. Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman have tried this style of eating in the past. There are several ways to vary it. For example, you could focus on simply eating eggs and low-carb veggies with all your meals, and add a bit of fruit.