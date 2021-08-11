Cancel
Cell Phones

Match Unveils New Brand Platform 'Adults Date Better'

By Amy Corr
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch began the summer by leaning into everyone’s desire to get out and work off some built-up sexual tension with its “Lick every stranger you can” campaign. Now that summer is coming to an end, the dating app is debuting a new brand platform: “Adults Date Better.”. The new Match...

#Brooklyn
